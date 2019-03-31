Blackhawks' David Kampf: Exits early Saturday
Kampf (face) won't return Saturday against the Kings.
Kampf will hope to recover by Chicago's next game, Monday against the Jets. He saw just 3:35 of ice time before departing Saturday.
