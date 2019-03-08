Kampf (foot) registered a minor penalty and empty shot over 12:31 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Sabres.

Kampf missed 12 straight games with an injury to his right foot, but he actually was whistled for a tripping penalty against Buffalo and otherwise saw a typical allotment of minutes. While the Czech skater has certainly had his moments offensively -- with three goals and 13 assists over 51 games -- there's simply too much depth at the forward position for fantasy owners to suddenly want to pick up the bottom-six contributor.