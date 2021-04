Kampf notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

Kampf ended a nine-game point drought with his helper on Patrick Kane's empty-netter in the third period. The 26-year-old Kampf has only nine assists to go with 48 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 40 appearances. Limited mainly to bottom-six duties, the Czech center doesn't have much appeal in fantasy.