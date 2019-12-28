Blackhawks' David Kampf: Gathers helper
Kampf posted an assist and won 10 of 14 faceoffs in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Kampf set up Matthew Highmore in the third period. It was another solid performance from the Czech center, who has an assist in each of his last three games. Kampf is at 11 points and a minus-8 rating in 39 contests this year. The fourth-liner won't get a ton of looks on offense, but he's making them count right now, which could be helpful to fantasy owners in deeper formats.
More News
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Provides helper•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Produces helper in lopsided loss•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Picks up fourth goal•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Scores on fortunate bounce•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Records second goal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.