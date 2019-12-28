Kampf posted an assist and won 10 of 14 faceoffs in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Kampf set up Matthew Highmore in the third period. It was another solid performance from the Czech center, who has an assist in each of his last three games. Kampf is at 11 points and a minus-8 rating in 39 contests this year. The fourth-liner won't get a ton of looks on offense, but he's making them count right now, which could be helpful to fantasy owners in deeper formats.