Kampf posted an assist and four PIM in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The Blackhawks' new-look second line created the opening tally Thursday. Kampf got the puck to Brandon Hagel, who set up Dominik Kubalik for the goal. The 26-year-old Kampf ended a four-game point drought on the play. He hasn't scored a goal of his own this year, but he has six assists, 38 shots on goal, 16 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 28 games. The Czech forward is usually more suited to a bottom-six role.