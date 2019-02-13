Blackhawks' David Kampf: Lands on IR
Kampf (foot) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 5.
The Czech forward had already been ruled out for an extended period so this move doesn't come as a surprise. Based on the original 3-4 week timeline given, don't expect Kampf to return to the lineup until at least the first weekend of March.
