Kampf signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Blackhawks on Monday.

Kampf has developed into a solid bottom-six option for Chicago over the past two campaigns, tallying eight goals and 30 points in 109 appearances while averaging 13:26 of ice time per contest. The 24-year-old will continue to fill a similar role for the Blackhawks over the next two seasons, but he'll probably never produce enough offense to warrant consideration in the vast majority of fantasy formats.