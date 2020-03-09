Blackhawks' David Kampf: Non-factor in loss
Kampf finished Sunday's 2-0 loss to St. Louis with no points and a hit.
Kampf has only managed three points total in his last 20 games. For the year, he has eight goals and eight assists. Along with his teammates, Kampf was a non-factor in Sunday's loss and will hope to bounce back against the Sharks on Wednesday.
