Kampf tallied a goal on his only shot and went 13-3 (81.3 percent) in the faceoff circle Monday in a 5-2 loss to Nashville.

Kampf swept home a loose puck in the slot to pull the Blackhawks to within 3-2 at 11:52 of the second period. It was the first goal in 46 games this season for the 26-year-old center, who scored eight times in 70 contests in 2019-20.