Kampf scored a goal on his lone shot in Saturday's 7-2 win over Nashville.

Kampf went the first nine games of the season without scoring a goal, but has since tallied four times in his last 10. He doesn't have an assist over that stretch and has only managed 15 shots on goal, so Kampf isn't in the lineup for offense. He shouldn't be in yours, either.

