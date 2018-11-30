Kampf tallied two assists Thursday in a 6-5 loss to Winnipeg.

Kampf now has three goals and eight points in 22 games this season. The 23-year-old Czech also finished with a plus-3 rating which, when you think about it, is impressive considering the Blackhawks gave up six goals in what was a high scoring affair that featured just a single power-play goal. Up next, Kampf and the Hawks will be in tough against Nashville on Saturday.