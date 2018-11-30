Blackhawks' David Kampf: Picks up pair of helpers in loss
Kampf tallied two assists Thursday in a 6-5 loss to Winnipeg.
Kampf now has three goals and eight points in 22 games this season. The 23-year-old Czech also finished with a plus-3 rating which, when you think about it, is impressive considering the Blackhawks gave up six goals in what was a high scoring affair that featured just a single power-play goal. Up next, Kampf and the Hawks will be in tough against Nashville on Saturday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Playing meaningful minutes with big club•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Will help out in minors•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Pots goal Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Sent to AHL for playoff eligibility purposes•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Birthday boy excels in win•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Promoted to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...