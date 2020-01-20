Blackhawks' David Kampf: Pots game-winning goal
Kampf scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.
Kampf's third-period tally stretched the Blackhawks' lead to 3-1. In the end, the Czech center had the game-winning goal. He's up to 14 points, 73 shots on goal and 40 hits in 50 contests. It's decent offense given his average ice time of 14:11 per game entering Sunday -- he's a bottom-six player and should only interest fantasy owners in deeper formats.
