Kampf recorded an assist in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Kampf had gone six games without a point entering Saturday, but he fixed that with an assist to Dominik Kubalik in the second period. Kampf is at just seven points and 41 shots on goal through 26 games. His career high in points was 19, set in 63 appearances last year.

