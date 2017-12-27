The Blackhawks recalled Kampf from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Kampf has posted solid numbers in the minors this season, notching seven goals and 17 points in 30 contests, so the Blackhawks likely want to see if he'll be able to translate that production to the NHL level. The 22-year-old winger could make his NHL debut as soon as Thursday against the Canucks.

