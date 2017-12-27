Blackhawks' David Kampf: Promoted to big club
The Blackhawks recalled Kampf from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.
Kampf has posted solid numbers in the minors this season, notching seven goals and 17 points in 30 contests, so the Blackhawks likely want to see if he'll be able to translate that production to the NHL level. The 22-year-old winger could make his NHL debut as soon as Thursday against the Canucks.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...