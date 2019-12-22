Blackhawks' David Kampf: Provides helper
Kampf notched an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
Kampf found defenseman Connor Murphy, who fired a long-range shot into the empty cage to complete the comeback win. The 24-year-old is up to nine points, 51 shots on goal and a minus-9 rating in 37 games.
