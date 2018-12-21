Blackhawks' David Kampf: Rare multi-point outing
Kampf finished with two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Dallas.
Kampf also added one shot and a plus-2 rating. The two helpers equaled Kampf's production from the previous 10 games and he hasn't potted a goal since Nov. 24, so there's not much reason to turn to the 23-year-old forward from the Czech Republic at this stage.
