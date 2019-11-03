Blackhawks' David Kampf: Records second goal
Kampf scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
Kampf's first-period tally tied the game at two, a score line that would stand until the third period. Kampf has two goals in his last three games, giving him four points in 12 appearances this year. The third-line center topped out at 19 points in 63 contests last season -- he might challenge 25 points in 2019-20 but anything more than that would be gravy.
