Blackhawks' David Kampf: Registers helper
Kampf produced an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Oilers.
His assist came on an empty-net goal by Brandon Saad. Kampf had been held off the scoresheet in the Blackhawks' first three games of the year. The Czech center notched four goals and 19 points in 63 contests in 2018-19, so he's not likely to move the needle much on offense.
