Kampf (face) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game against St. Louis, NHL.com's Scott King reports.

The Blackhawks only have two games remaining on their schedule following Wednesday's contest, so it's quite possible that Kampf won't appear in another contest in 2018-19. If that ends up being the case, the 24-year-old will finish the campaign having notched four goals and 18 points while posting a minus-7 rating in 62 appearances.