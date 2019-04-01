Blackhawks' David Kampf: Ruled out Monday
Kampf (face) will miss Monday's matchup with Winnipeg.
Prior to getting hurt, Kampf was stuck in a rut, as he was pointless in his last nine appearances. The winger hasn't even recorded a shot on net in his last five games, which limits his chances of writing his name on the scoresheet. With the Czech unavailable, John Hayden or Brendan Perlini figures to slot into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...