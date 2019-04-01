Kampf (face) will miss Monday's matchup with Winnipeg.

Prior to getting hurt, Kampf was stuck in a rut, as he was pointless in his last nine appearances. The winger hasn't even recorded a shot on net in his last five games, which limits his chances of writing his name on the scoresheet. With the Czech unavailable, John Hayden or Brendan Perlini figures to slot into the lineup.

