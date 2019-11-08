Kampf scored a short-handed, empty-net goal and had two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Kampf was credited with his third goal of the season when Olli Maatta's attempt at a breakout pass hit Kampf's skate in the neutral zone and ricocheted all the way down the ice into the empty Vancouver net. It was only Kampf's third goal of the season, but all three have come during the last six games. Fortunate bounce or no, Chicago will take that kind of production from the 24-year-old in his bottom-six role.