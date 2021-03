Kampf produced an assist, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

Kampf had the lone assist on Nikita Zadorov's opening tally in the first period. The 26-year-old Kampf has worked in the bottom six this year, with just five helpers through 23 appearances. He doesn't make up for the lack of scoring with physicality, as he has a mild 18 hits, 12 PIM and five blocked shots, so there's little reason to pay attention to him in fantasy.