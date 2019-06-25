Blackhawks' David Kampf: Sent qualifying offer
The Blackhawks have extended Kampf a qualifying offer, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
The Blackhawks and Kampf are reportedly already negotiating a new deal, so it's clear that both sides are interested in him reprising his bottom-six role in 2019-20. The 24-year-old winger notched four goals and 19 points in 63 games this campaign.
