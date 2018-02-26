Kampf was reassigned to AHL Rockford in order to make him eligible for the Calder Cup playoffs, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He is expected to remain with the Blackhawks despite the paper move.

Kampf has established himself as the fourth-line center for the Blackhawks. The 23-year-old has averaged 12:43 per game in ice time and he's notched three goals and five assists through 27 contests.