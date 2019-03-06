Blackhawks' David Kampf: Spotted at practice
Kampf (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Wednesday marked Kampf's first practice since sustaining a foot injury Feb. 5 against the Oilers, so although he's probably closer to questionable than probable, there's a chance he may be able to return for Thursday's game against the Sabres. The 24-year-old winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.
More News
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Lands on IR•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Suffers foot injury•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Struggling defensively•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Rare multi-point outing•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Picks up pair of helpers in loss•
-
Blackhawks' David Kampf: Playing meaningful minutes with big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...