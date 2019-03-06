Kampf (foot) returned to practice Wednesday, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Wednesday marked Kampf's first practice since sustaining a foot injury Feb. 5 against the Oilers, so although he's probably closer to questionable than probable, there's a chance he may be able to return for Thursday's game against the Sabres. The 24-year-old winger will need to be activated off injured reserve before rejoining the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.