Kampf scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Brandon Saad stole the puck at the Golden Knights' blue line and fed Kampf, whose tally cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second period. That would be all the offense the Blackhawks could muster. The goal was Kampf's first point in five postseason games. The 25-year-old had 16 points in 70 contests during the regular season, mostly in a bottom-six role.