Blackhawks' David Kampf: Struggling defensively
Kampf has posted a minus-7 rating over his last eight appearances.
The 24-year-old winger has also only tallied two assists over that span, so it's not as if his offensive prowess is making up for his lackluster play in his own end. Kampf will look to start improving his defensive approach when the Blackhawks return to action on Feb. 1 against Buffalo.
