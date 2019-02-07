Kampf will be sidelined 3-4 weeks due to a right foot injury.

Kampf is stuck in a 30-game goal drought, though he has add 10 helpers over that stretch. The Czech was slotted into a bottom-six role, which likely limited his opportunities, but will now have to watch from the press box. With Kampf on the shelf, Chris Kunitz and Brendan Perlini could both see an uptick in ice time. No doubt the Hawks will designate Kapf for injured reserve shortly in order to make room on the 23-man roster for a minor-league call-up.