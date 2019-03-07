Blackhawks' David Kampf: Will return Thursday
Kampf (foot) will rejoin the lineup for Thursday's game against the Sabres, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Kampf should slot into a bottom-six role for the Blackhawks upon his return, replacing Dylan Sikura among the forward lines for Thursday's affair. Although his return will bring noticeable forward depth for the Blackhawks, it shouldn't move the needle much for fantasy purposes given his 16 points -- three goals and 13 assists -- through 50 games.
