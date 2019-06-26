Kampf is currently in negotiations with the Blackhawks on a new contract, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Chicago didn't extend a qualifying offer to Kampf on Tuesday, so if they're unable to get a deal done before July 1, he'll become an unrestricted free agent. However, it sounds like both sides are interested in having him return in 2019-20, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him re-signed prior to that date. The 24-year-old winger was a solid bottom-six contributor for the Blackhawks this season, notching four goals and 19 points in 63 contests while also serving as one of the team's primary penalty killers.

