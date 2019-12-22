Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Assist and fight in win
Gilbert supplied an assist, three hits and seven PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
Gilbert found an unlikely sparring partner in Gabriel Landeskog midway through the second period. The defenseman then added a secondary helper on Dominik Kubalik's game-winning tally in the third. Gilbert has brought a physical presence in his time with the big club -- the 23-year-old has 51 hits and 33 PIM (including three fights) to go with his two assists in 13 games.
