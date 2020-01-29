Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Back with big club
The Blackhawks recalled Gilbert from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.
Chicago sent Gilbert to the minors Jan. 21 so he could continue to play during the NHL's All-Star break, but he was always expected to be back with the team ahead of Saturday's matchup with Arizona. The 23-year-old has picked up three points while posting a minus-8 rating in 20 appearances with the Blackhawks this season.
