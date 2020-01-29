Play

The Blackhawks recalled Gilbert from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Chicago sent Gilbert to the minors Jan. 21 so he could continue to play during the NHL's All-Star break, but he was always expected to be back with the team ahead of Saturday's matchup with Arizona. The 23-year-old has picked up three points while posting a minus-8 rating in 20 appearances with the Blackhawks this season.

