Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Brought up to big club
Chicago recalled Gilbert from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.
Duncan Keith has already been ruled out of the Blackhawks' next two games, so Gilbert will round out the team's depth on the back end for the foreseeable future. The 23-year-old American has notched two helpers while posting a plus-3 rating in 11 AHL appearances this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Shifts to bus league•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Recalled for possible long-term gig•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Sent down to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Recalled by big club•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Sent back to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Heads back to AHL•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.