Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Heads back to AHL
Gilbert was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday.
Gilbert made his NHL debut in a 4-3 shootout win over the Blues on Wednesday, picking up a game-high six hits to go with a two-minute minor penalty for holding the stick over 12:46 of ice time. The 22-year-old also blocked a shot to cap off a spirited first game at the top level. Something tells us this isn't the last we'll see of Gilbert on hockey's biggest stage, especially since he was a third-round pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
