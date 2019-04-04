Gilbert was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday.

Gilbert made his NHL debut in a 4-3 shootout win over the Blues on Wednesday, picking up a game-high six hits to go with a two-minute minor penalty for holding the stick over 12:46 of ice time. The 22-year-old also blocked a shot to cap off a spirited first game at the top level. Something tells us this isn't the last we'll see of Gilbert on hockey's biggest stage, especially since he was a third-round pick from the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.