Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Inks entry-level deal

Gilbert signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Blackhawks on Friday. The deal will start with the 2018-19 campaign.

The 2015 third-round pick just finished his junior season at Notre Dame, during which he totaled four goals and 10 points in 39 contests. The 21-year-old blueliner had his best collegiate season as a sophomore in 2016-17, notching 22 assists while posting an impressive plus-27 rating in 40 games. The 6-foot-2 American likely won't ever develop into an offensive threat for the Blackhawks, but he could be a solid shut-down defender for Chicago in the future. Gilbert will get the opportunity to compete for a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster during next season's training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend the entirety of the campaign in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars at this juncture.