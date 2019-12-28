Gilbert scored a goal, dished three shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Gilbert tied the game at one with his first career goal, scored at 7:34 of the first period. The defenseman has been more of a physical presence in his time with the Blackhawks -- he now has three points, 59 hits and 38 PIM in 15 contests. With Calvin de Haan and Brent Seabrook both undergoing season-ending surgery, Gilbert will likely have plenty of chances to keep his spot in the lineup. The 23-year-old could make for a budget option to fill out DFS rosters.