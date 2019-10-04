Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Recalled by big club
Chicago recalled Gilbert from AHL Rockford on Friday.
Gilbert traveled with the Blackhawks for Friday's Global Series game against the Flyers, which will take place in Prague, so he was never truly assigned to the minors. With Calvin de Haan (shoulder) sidelined, the 22-year-old will get the opportunity to fill a bottom-pairing role against Philadelphia. Once de Haan's cleared to play, Gilbert will either be sent to the AHL or relegated to a rotational role as the team's seventh defenseman.
