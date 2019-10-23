The Blackhawks recalled Gilbert from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

Top-pairing blueliner Connor Murphy (groin) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday and will miss at least 10 games, so the earliest he can return is Nov. 13 against the Golden Knights. Gilbert is primed to be the long-term depth option for the Blackhawks. He has already played one game with the big club this year, recording 14:57 TOI, four hits and two shots on net.