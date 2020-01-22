Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Returning to AHL Rockford
Gilbert was sent down to AHL Rockford on Tuesday.
Gilbert has been serving as defensive depth with the Blackhawks recently, but he will get playing time in the minors while the parent club is on its bye week. The 23-year-old will likely be called up again prior to the Blackhawks' game against the Coyotes on Feb. 1.
