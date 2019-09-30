Gilbert was assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.

Gilbert made his NHL debut last season in a 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis on April 3, logging a game-high six hits and a two-minute minor penalty over 12:46 of ice time. The New York native was originally drafted by Chicago in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and will now head back to AHL Rockford to continue developing.