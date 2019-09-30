Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Sent back to minors
Gilbert was assigned to AHL Rockford on Monday.
Gilbert made his NHL debut last season in a 4-3 shootout win over St. Louis on April 3, logging a game-high six hits and a two-minute minor penalty over 12:46 of ice time. The New York native was originally drafted by Chicago in the third round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft and will now head back to AHL Rockford to continue developing.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.