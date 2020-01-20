Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Sent to AHL
Gilbert was demoted to AHL Rockford on Sunday.
Gilbert will likely stick with AHL Rockford through the All-Star break as the Blackhawks have a 10-day layoff after Tuesday's game against Florida. The 23-year-old blueliner has three points in 20 NHL games but has been a healthy scratch for the last six games.
