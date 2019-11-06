The Blackhawks assigned Gilbert to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Connor Murphy (groin) is eligible to return from long-term injured reserve Nov. 13, but it's unsettled if he'll be ready in time. Regardless, the Blackhawks were carrying eight defensemen, and it doesn't make sense to keep Gilbert with the big club since he was a healthy scratch in five of seven games. The 23-year-old will look to fine-tune his game in the minors, while Slater Koekkoek is in line to be the team's seventh defenseman going forward.