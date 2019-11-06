Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Shifts to bus league
The Blackhawks assigned Gilbert to AHL Rockford on Wednesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Connor Murphy (groin) is eligible to return from long-term injured reserve Nov. 13, but it's unsettled if he'll be ready in time. Regardless, the Blackhawks were carrying eight defensemen, and it doesn't make sense to keep Gilbert with the big club since he was a healthy scratch in five of seven games. The 23-year-old will look to fine-tune his game in the minors, while Slater Koekkoek is in line to be the team's seventh defenseman going forward.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Recalled for possible long-term gig•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Sent down to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Recalled by big club•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Sent back to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Heads back to AHL•
-
Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Summoned to parent club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.