Blackhawks' Dennis Gilbert: Summoned to NHL
Gilbert was recalled from AHL Rockford on Monday.
Gilbert was dropped down to the minors for Rockford's contest on Monday before being brought back up again. He was a healthy scratch for the last six games at the NHL level and he'll likely watch from the press box again for Tuesday's game against Florida.
