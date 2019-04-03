Gilbert was recalled from AHL Rockford on Wednesday.

With the Blackhawks officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Original Six franchise will get a longer look at the prospect pool with three games left on the schedule. Perhaps best known for his three-year tenure at Notre Dame, Gilbert has generated five goals, nine assists, and 65 PIM over 59 games for the AHL's IceHogs for the 2018-19 campaign.

