Kuzmin scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 8-4 win over Texas on Saturday.

Kuzmin doubled his point total for the year with this effort. he had nine points in 51 regular-season outings between Rockford and Manitoba last year, so the lack of offense is not a surprise. Given that lackluster production, Kuzmin would likely max out as a third-pairing defenseman if he were to get a call-up to the Blackhawks.