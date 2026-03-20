Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Brought up from minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toninato was recalled from AHL Rockford on Friday.
Toninato has appeared in just five NHL games this year in which he registered one assist, six shots and 10 hits while averaging 9:12 of ice time. The 32-year-old center has been significantly more productive in the minors, racking up 16 goals and 27 assists in 52 games for the IceHogs.
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