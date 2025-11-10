Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Earns two points in Rockford's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toninato scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 3-2 win over Iowa on Sunday.
Toninato is up to nine points over 13 contests this season. He has logged a pair of multi-point efforts. The Blackhawks are probably more likely to go with a younger prospect should they need forward depth, but Toninato represents a more experienced option who can fill a fourth-line spot if needed at the NHL level.