Toninato scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Rockford's 3-2 win over Iowa on Sunday.

Toninato is up to nine points over 13 contests this season. He has logged a pair of multi-point efforts. The Blackhawks are probably more likely to go with a younger prospect should they need forward depth, but Toninato represents a more experienced option who can fill a fourth-line spot if needed at the NHL level.