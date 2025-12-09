Toninato was recalled from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

This is Toninato's first call-up of the season after being placed on waivers by Chicago in late September. The 31-year-old forward has accounted for five goals, 17 points, 12 PIM and a minus-8 rating across 24 games with the IceHogs this season. He'll probably serve as the Blackhawks' 13th forward while Nick Foligno works his way back from a hand injury.