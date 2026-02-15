Blackhawks' Dominic Toninato: Four points in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Toninato scored a goal and added three assists in AHL Rockford's 6-2 win over Milwaukee on Saturday.
Toninato has seven points over four outings in February. That's a surge for the forward, who has still been pretty good for the IceHogs with 12 goals and 34 points over 41 outings this season. Toninato could get a call-up later in the season for the Blackhawks if they need to replenish their forward depth.
