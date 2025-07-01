Toninato signed a two-year, two-way contract with Chicago on Tuesday.

Toninato was limited to just five regular-season outings with the Jets last season, instead playing the bulk of his games in the minors with AHL Manitoba. With the Moose, the 31-year-old Duluth native notched 18 goals and 18 helpers. Considering the Hawks are still rebuilding their roster, Toninato should have a decent chance at making the Opening Night roster this fall.